Despite lung cancer's dangers, new survey shows most Americans not concerned about getting the disease

A new survey reveals that while lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, only about 40% of Americans are concerned they’ll get it.

And just 1 in 5 have talked to their doctor about their risk.

Trevor Summerfield is director of advocacy at the American Lung Association in New York. He said that another troubling statistic involves those people who are at high risk for contracting the disease.

``Only 6.2% of residents at high risk for lung cancer have received a low dose CT scan,” said Summerfield. “And that's critical and saving lives, we know that early diagnosis will save lives.”

Monday marked World Lung Cancer Day. It’s designed to spread awareness about the importance of getting screened.

Summerfield said that the Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative gets people living with lung cancer and their caregivers to raise awareness.

``Greater awareness of lung cancer is key to securing research funding, encouraging lung cancer screening, reducing stigma around the disease, and ultimately, saving lives,” said Summerfield.

You can learn more about lung cancer screenings at SavedbytheScan.org