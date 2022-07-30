Unstable building impacts Amtrak service west of Albany

Amtrak stopped running passenger trains Friday along a stretch of track near an old warehouse in Albany with an exterior wall in danger of partially collapsing.

That has affected Empire Service going west from Albany through cities such as Utica, Syracuse and Rochester.

Full Amtrak service will remain between Albany and New York city.

Amtrak officials could not immediately say how long the stretch of track going west from Albany would be off limits to trains.

City officials in Albany are concerned about the stability of the privately-owned Central Warehouse; a massive, old building north of the city's downtown. Mayor Kathy Sheehan said a structural engineering report states that a collapse of part of the warehouse's south wall is considered imminent.

Chunks of the facade have already fallen off.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said the rail service was taking preemptive measure to keep passengers and employees safe.

Amtrak said that alternative bus transportation will be provided on the Lake Shore Limited, Maple Leaf and Ethan Allan express.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.