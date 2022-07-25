Funeral services set for slain Rochester police officer Mazurkiewicz

A funeral service for slain Rochester police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, at downtown’s Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial.

Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed last week in what police have described as an ambush. Another officer was shot and a 15-year-old girl was injured by gunfire.

Police were conducting surveillance in an ongoing homicide case at the time of the shooting. A 21-year-old man has been arrested and faces second-degree murder and other charges. His connection to the surveillance matter is unclear.

Calling hours for Mazurkiewicz are from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home on Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Perinton, with shuttle service from Fairport High School.

The funeral is open to first responders, their families and local dignitaries. Details for a public livestream are yet to be announced.

Mazurkiewicz was a 29-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife and four children, and three grandchildren.

The full obituary for Mazurkiewicz can be found by clicking here.

