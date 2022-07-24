Nancy Lopez returns to Locust Hill Country Club

Nancy Lopez, an LPGA Hall of Famer, made a stop in Rochester on Sunday. And it was a homecoming of sorts for her.

Just prior to a women’s golf tournament, Lopez hit a ceremonial drive off the first tee at Locust Hill Country Club, a course that she knew very well and had a lot of success at starting in 1978, when as a 21-year-old rookie, she won a tournament there, which was part of her record-setting five LPGA tournament wins in a row.

Lopez played a record 24 tournaments at Locust Hill.

Even though she’s been retired for some time now, and Locust Hill is no longer a tour stop for the LPGA, Lopez still has legions of fans in Rochester who have always had a close bond with her.

And Lopez said that the feeling is mutual.

“There’s good feelings, good vibes, people were great, tournament people were awesome,” said Lopez. “And it was just a place where the people here love golf. And it’s fun to play golf in front of people that love golf.”

Lopez talked to WXXI News about the great rapport she’s had with local golf fans over the years, many of whom came to the events on Sunday.

“I guess we shared a lot of stuff at this tournament, it was a lot of rainstorms, a lot of delays, and we’d always hang out, and it was just a fun tournament to be a part of, even when it was raining. You always knew that you’d go back out there and the fans were coming right back to watch,” Lopez reminisced.

A plaque noting Lopez’s three tournament wins at Locust Hill in 1978, 1980 and 1981 was re-dedicated on Sunday. The original plaque was on a tree on the 18th green which has since been taken down.

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News A new plaque was unveiled at Locust Hill Country Club on Sunday, 7/24/22, honoring LPGA hall of famer Nancy Lopez. It replaces a plaque that was on a tree at the 18th green which has since been taken down.

Even though the 65-year old Lopez has been retired for a number of years, young golfers still look up to her. That includes Meaghan Sainsbury who came in from the Buffalo area to see Lopez on Sunday.

“I think she’s very much an inspiration to young golfers, especially girls, because growing up there was not that many girls, but I feel like we have spread throughout the sport.,” said Sainsbury. “And we have grown as a female community in golf. And her words, her inspiration, has helped us a lot.”

Lopez took part in a number of activities on Sunday to benefit the Rotary Sunshine Camp in Rush and she will still be in town on Monday to take a tour of that camp, which provides activities for children and young adults with disabilities.

