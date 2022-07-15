New addiction recovery center for women provides space for their children, too

An addiction recovery program is expanding their services for women in Rochester.

The newly-opened substance abuse rehabilitation facility at Barrington House aims to bridge some barriers to treatment by including families and offering trauma-informed care.

More than 20 women will be able to receive addiction support services at the center with space for nearly 10 children to stay with a parent who is undergoing treatment.

“A woman should not have to choose between recovery and her child, parenting her child, and so what this model does is it allows them to do both,” said Lori VanAuken, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Family and Community Services which oversees the program.

Another key element to the program is a “reintegration component” once someone has stabilized to help them return to their communities without relapsing, VanAuken said.

“This is a disease and it affects the whole family,” she said. “What we’re doing is we’re able to support our women who are in recovery and also teach them how to support their families and support their children as we go.”

The New York state Office of Addiction Services and Supports contributed $4.8 million to the project.

“Women have unique needs when it comes to addiction treatment, and many also face barriers when seeking the services they need,” OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said in a statement. “This facility will help eliminate one of those barriers by allowing women to have their children stay with them and will keep families together during a difficult time.”

Barrington House is on East Ridge Road at the border between the city of Rochester and Irondequoit.

Anyone struggling with addiction and seeking support can reach the state’s hotline by sending a text to HOPENY or call 1-877-8-HOPENY.