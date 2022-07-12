Houghton College changing its status to 'Houghton University'

In a move that a number of other upstate NY colleges have taken after the NYS Board of Regents earlier this year changed the definition of “university,” Houghton College has now changed its name to Houghton University.

Houghton, in Allegany County, is the oldest established higher education institution of the Wesleyan Church.

Houghton President Wayne D. Lewis Jr. said that it’s “an important moment in the history of our institution,” and he said that Houghton’s focus as a “Christ-centered institution in the Wesleyan tradition that intentionally integrates our Christian faith with academic excellence has never wavered.”

Houghton’s statement, released on Monday, said that the change to a university elevates their efforts to improve access, particularly for international students.

Houghton students, alumni and others will gather virtually on July 19 to celebrate the new university status.

St. John Fisher recently changed its status to ‘university,’ and Nazareth College and Roberts Wesleyan College are among the other local colleges said to be considering a change to the university designation.