Corning to expand operations in Monroe County, adding 270 jobs

Corning, Inc. will invest $139 million in Monroe County and add more than 270 new jobs.

That word came on Friday in a news conference at the company’s facility in Fairport. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul were on hand for the announcement which calls for Corning to expand operations at site in Fairport and Gates to produce equipment needed by major semiconductor manufacturers.

The project involved creating over 270 jobs at Corning’s Village of Fairport location, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024, and the company will also equip a new laser optics production facility in Gates, which is targeted for completion in 2023.

Corning Chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks said that the expansion will continue to keep the company well positioned to support the chip manufacturing process as Corning responds to growing customer demand.

Empire State Development is assisting by providing up to $5 million in tax credits in exchange for the job creation and investment commitments. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the expansion.

