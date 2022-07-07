Van White chosen by Mayor Evans to fill vacancy on City Court

Van White may not have won a spot for City Court Judge in the recent Democratic Primary, but he will still be on the bench.

Mayor Malik Evans announced Thursday that he is appointing White to fill a vacancy caused by Judge Stephen Miller moving up to the New York State Court of Claims in May.

White lost in a four-way Democratic primary last month. The top two vote-getters were Jacquelyn Grippe and LaToya Lee.

The mayor said the election result showed that White’s showing in that race “illustrates that our city would select him as a third on the bench. His long list of accomplishments and extensive experience makes him a highly qualified addition to the court.”

White, who is an attorney representing clients in criminal and civil matters, said that he is honored to be named to the court, and in a statement said that, "I look forward to adding to the diversity of the bench and serving in the spirit of Ruben Davis, Roy King, and Stephen Miller, and also hope to complement the excellence of Rochester’s current City Court judges.”

Both White and Evans previously served on the Rochester School Board.

