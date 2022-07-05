4 shot, 1 fatally in North Clinton Ave. shooting early Tuesday morning

Rochester Police say that four people were shot, one fatally, in an incident early Tuesday morning on North Clinton Ave.

Officials say that at about 2:45 a.m., RPD was called to the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball area for a report of a man shot. They say when they got there, they encountered 200-300 people gathered in the park for a non-sanctioned party.

Police say the crowd was still actively fighting when officers arrived and it was difficult to locate the victim. Officers eventually found a 24-year-old man at the edge of the basketball court suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

And RPD says that “due to the hostility of the crowd” an AMR ambulance could not safely respond so officers used a patrol car to get the victim from the scene to Strong Memorial while attempting life-saving measures. The victim, who has not been named yet, had multiple gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

RPD also says that a man in his 30s arrived at Rochester General suffering from a gunshot wound; shortly after that, police say a woman in her 20s arrived at Strong via private vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. And a 4th victim also arrived by private vehicle at Strong with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say the injuries suffered by the three non-fatal gunshot victims appear to be non-life threatening at this time. They say all victims are residents of the city.

Authorities say that although the investigation is still in the early stages, it appears there was an altercation near the basketball court that escalated and resulted in multiple gunshots fired within the crowd.

Anyone with information or video to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

