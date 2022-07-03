RPD investigates homicide at Monroe & Goodman early Sunday morning

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in the area of Monroe Ave. and Goodman St.

Police got a call at about 3:00 a.m. about multiple shots fired and multiple victims. When they got to the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial where he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A short time later, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital to find out more about another shooting victim. They say this man, also in his 30s, had a gunshot wound to the lower body in what is considered a non-life threatening injury.

RPD says that man was also shot at the Monroe and Goodman intersection.

There’s no word yet what led up to the shooting of the two men. Police say there were several people at the intersection gathered around a hot dog cart when the shooting happened.

This was the 35th homicide of the year in the city.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

