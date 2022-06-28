Hochul commits $3M to link Rochester bike trail network with an old railroad trestle

A mile or so north of downtown Rochester, an abandoned and out-of-the-way railroad trestle soars 100 feet over the Genesee River gorge.

The rusted steel structure crosses the chasm at tree-top level, offering stunning views.

More important to city planners, however – and the reason Gov. Kathy Hochul recently committed $3 million to fix up the bridge – is the connection it can provide.

If restored, the bridge would serve as a direct link between two trails: The El Camino trail, which crosses through the city’s underserved northeast neighborhoods, and the Genesee Riverway Trail, which stretches from Charlotte through downtown and south to the Erie Canal.

“And of course, its location is right over what will ultimately become the new High Falls State Park,” said Erik Frisch, the city’s deputy commissioner of neighborhood and business development.

Turning this rusted relic into what officials say will be a jewel of the trail network is going to take about $15 million.

The bridge dates to 1887, and was built as a part of the Rome, Watertown and Ogdensburg Railroad, known as the “Hojack Line,” servicing RG&E’s former Beebee Station. The same line crossed the river again in Charlotte, on a swing bridge that was dismantled in 2012.

Considerable work just went into stabilizing the structure. But the approach on the west bank is missing. And just how the trail connections will be made in what is largely an industrial area of the city is unclear.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Looking east across what remains of Rochester's Running Track Bridge, an abandoned railroad trestle a mile north of downtown that one day could provide a direct link between the El Camino and Genesee Riverway trails.

That is where the focus turns now -- to design. And finding the rest of the money to make this a reality.

“There's a lot of a lot of work to be done,” Frisch said. “This bridge has kind of sat there now unused for a very long time, exposed to the elements with not a lot of attention.”

The bridge is shorter in length but similar in height to the Pont de Rennes Bridge at High Falls.

Renovations to the Pont de Rennes – a former vehicle crossing long ago converted to a pedestrian bridge – are estimated to be in the same price range as fixing the Running Track Bridge. All are included in a series of riverfront projects intended to both improve access to the water and fill gaps in the trail system.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Looking up from the eastern bank of Genesee River to the underside of Rochester's Running Track Bridge, an abandoned railroad trestle roughly a mile north of downtown that could one day link the El Camino and Genesee Riverway trails.

Funding for the bridge was included in nearly $24 million in state funds awarded to transportation projects across the Finger Lakes; nearly $180 million statewide. Other notable local projects include:

