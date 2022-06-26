Rochester firefighters rescue man from the Genesee River

Rochester firefighters rescued a man from the Genesee River early Sunday morning.

Officials say it happened around 2:00 a.m., when they responded to a call about a person in the river struggling to stay afloat. They found a man behind 125 St. Paul Street, and authorities say he was struggling to keep his head above water and appeared to be exhausted.

Firefighters threw a rope to him and were able to pull him to the edge of the river. That section of the Genesee has vertical concrete walls that are approximately 20 feet tall.

Other firefighters were able to get down to the area and pull the man up the wall to a walkway where he got emergency medical treatment from AMR crews.

Officials say the man was semi-conscious but responsive, and they say the quick actions of first responders saved his life.