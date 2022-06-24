© 2022 WXXI News
Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing jet skier has been found in Lake Ontario

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published June 24, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT
police_lights.jpg

The body of a missing jet skier has been found in Lake Ontario. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of 43-year-old Onofhil “Tony” Nieves was located by the department’s SCUBA and Marine Units on Thursday morning.

Nieves was missing since last Saturday, when he was last seen operating a jet ski. His body was discovered at about 8:00 a.m. on Thursday near Durand Beach. The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified Nieves.

There was an intensive search for Nieves involving a number of agencies, including the sheriff’s department, U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border patrol, the NY State Police, Royal Canadian Air Force and the Rochester Police and Fire Departments.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
