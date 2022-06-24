Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing jet skier has been found in Lake Ontario

The body of a missing jet skier has been found in Lake Ontario. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of 43-year-old Onofhil “Tony” Nieves was located by the department’s SCUBA and Marine Units on Thursday morning.

Nieves was missing since last Saturday, when he was last seen operating a jet ski. His body was discovered at about 8:00 a.m. on Thursday near Durand Beach. The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified Nieves.

There was an intensive search for Nieves involving a number of agencies, including the sheriff’s department, U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border patrol, the NY State Police, Royal Canadian Air Force and the Rochester Police and Fire Departments.