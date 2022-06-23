City Blue Imaging celebrates its expansion and new murals on Scio St.

A well-known Rochester printing business that suffered a devastating fire on Christmas Eve of 2020, is celebrating its expansion and rebuilt facility.

Max Schulte / WXXI News City Blue Imaging President, John Mealey, celebrates the rebuilding of the business and it's new art initiatives with local artists Najhay Quick who painted one of the outdoor murals at the Scio Street location.

Owners and employees of City Blue Imaging marked the reopening of its new facility on Scio Street on Thursday, and also celebrated the return of artwork to the outside walls of that building.

John Mealey is president of City Blue Imaging and he said that even after that big fire, the company knew they wanted to remain in Rochester.

“We’ve been a part of this city for our history and we feel a very deep, profound connection to the city of Rochester, to this neighborhood, to this community,” said Mealey. “And it was critically important that we stay as close to this location as possible.”

The building that burned had murals, and they are back now, painted by local artists Shawn Dunwoody and Najhay “Halo” Quick.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Shawn Dunwoody works on a mural at City Blue Imagine while chatting with Blue Cease at the Scio Street business. City Blue Imaging lost its facility on Scio Street in a fire on Christmas Eve 2020. The business is rebuilding in the same area and has committed to bring back the art that was on the destroyed building.

The mural painted by Quick depicts a cityscape with a diverse collection of people, and he says he wanted to show how a group of Rochesterians came together to help out after the City Blue fire.

“It’s kind of making the image that represents everybody coming together and kind of contributing towards the city whether it’s artistry, whether it’s just different variations of culture,” said Quick. “That was the aim, to just express different variations of culture.”

Besides the new building that recently opened on Scio Street, City Blue will also take over an adjacent building on Scio Street.

