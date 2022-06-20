Hickey Freeman factory among buildings nominated for NY State and national historic registers

Several properties in the Rochester–Finger Lakes area are among those earmarked for possible designation as historic sites.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the state Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding nearly two dozen properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Being listed on those registers can help the owners of the properties revitalize those sites, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as match state grants as well as state and federal tax credits for rehabilitation of the properties.

Among the Rochester area locations being nominated for inclusion in those state and national registers is the Hickey Freeman Building on North Clinton Avenue in the city.

State officials note that it began as a high-end men’s clothing manufacturer in the 1890s, with the first portion of the factory built in 1912, with expansions in the 1920s, 40s and 50s. It continues to manufacture high-end clothing at that location.

Other sites in the region being nominated include historic districts in Naples in Ontario County, the Fancher World War II memorial in Orleans County, and North Bergen Presbyterian church in Genesee County.

Once the recommendations for the historic sites are approved by the state, they are then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.