Search continues for missing jet skier in Lake Ontario

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is continuing search efforts looking for a jetskier last seen on Saturday morning near Rock Reach Road in Lake Ontario.

Deputies say their Parks and Marine unit has been conducting ground and water-based search patterns utilizing foot patrols, boats and ATV’s

The SCUBA team has been monitoring weather conditions, but deputies say as of noon on Sunday it has not been safe to deploy the SCUBA team as of early Sunday afternoon. Rough waves and high winds also caused challenges with the search on Saturday.

Other agencies involved in the weekend search included the Rochester fire and police departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Air Force, and NYS Police.

Weather-permitting, the State Police helicopter will join in the search efforts Sunday afternoon.