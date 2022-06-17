Early voting for primaries in New York state begins this weekend

Early voting starts Saturday in New York State for the primaries to be held later this month.

Voters who are registered in a political party can cast ballots for Governor and Lt. Governor for the June 28 primary. There is also a Democratic primary in Rochester for City Court Judge.

But you can vote earlier than that. The early voting period runs from June 18 through June 26.

Democratic Monroe County Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz said that even with some statewide primaries on the ballot, turnout will likely be less than 30%.

“I think unfortunately the reality is that we’re predicting still something fairly low,” said Ortiz. “So I’d love to be able to have everyone get out, please make sure that you’re casting your ballot and the method that works for you, whether it’s early voting on Election Day or absentee.“

Republican Elections Commissioner in Monroe County, Lisa Polito Nicolay said one advantage of taking part in early voting is that you can vote in any of the 14 early voting polling sites.

“The nicest part is that you go on your own time, your own location whenever and wherever you want during the open hours, which are all on our website, easy to find,” said Polito Nicolay. “And then if you don’t get to it then you can always vote traditionally on Election Day.”

There is another primary day August 23 in New York state, for Congressional and State Senate seats, but in Monroe County, there are no primaries on the ballot for that day.

There is a change this year in terms of early voting in New York state. If an absentee ballot is applied for, a voter can no longer change their mind and decide to then vote on the machine. If a voter who applied for an absentee ballot would like to go to a polling location during Early Voting or their specific site on Election Day, they will only be allowed to vote by filling out an affidavit.

Here is the early voting information for Monroe County:

Early Voting commences tomorrow Saturday June 18th and will continue on for 9 days through June 26th.

Any eligible voter in Monroe County may go to any of the 14 Early Voting locations.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — 9am-5pm

Tuesday and Thursday — 11am–8pm

David F. Gantt Community Center - 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605



- 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605 Boys and Girls Club - 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611



- 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611 Sibley Square - 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604



- 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604 Edgerton Recreation Center - 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608



- 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608 Norton Village Recreation Center - 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609



- 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609 SUNY Empire State College - 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620



- 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 St. Theodores Church - 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606



- 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606 North Greece Rd. Church of Christ - 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626



- 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Henrietta Public Library - 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623



- 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Irondequoit Public Library - 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617



- 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617 PCC Community Room - 1985 Baird Rd, Rochester, NY 14526



- 1985 Baird Rd, Rochester, NY 14526 Perinton Square Mall - 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450



- 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450 Sweden Clarkson Community Center - 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420



- 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 Webster Library - 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580



For more information, go to www.monroecounty.gov/elections

