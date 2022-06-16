Rochester seeks buyers for two city-owned parking garages, East End and Mortimer Street

The City of Rochester is putting two of its parking garages on the market.

The two garages that the city would like to sell to a private operator are the East End and Mortimer Street garages.

Mayor Malik Evans says selling those structures and getting them back on the tax rolls would allow the city to channel resources to other projects in the community.

The city manages and maintains a total of eight public garages. After the Requests for Proposals for East End and Mortimer Street are distributed, officials say that other RFPs may be issued for the sale of additional garages.

Among the conditions for the sale of the East End and Mortimer Street garages is keeping the current parking rates the same through June 2025.

This is not the first time Rochester has sold one of its garages. The former Midtown parking garage is now privately operated by Buckingham Properties.

Potential buyers of the East End and Mortimer Street garages have until July 29 to submit their proposals. The RFP document can be found at:

www.cityofrochester.gov/GarageRFP.