background_fid.jpg
Local News

Flood mitigation projects completed by NYS in Irondequoit and Sodus Point

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published June 16, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT
lakeshore_flooding_from_dinolfo.jpg
Office of the Monroe County Executive
/
monroecounty.gov
High levels on Lake Ontario caused flooding along the south shore in past years.

Two significant flood mitigation projects are now complete – one in the town of Irondequoit and the other in the Village of Sodus Point.

State officials on Wednesday touted the Irondequoit and Sodus Point projects as examples of the effectiveness of the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI.

The program works with communities along Lake Ontario to address flooding and other storm impacts. These two projects received a combined $2 million from the program.

In Irondequoit, a new sanitary sewer system connected more than 20 houses along Bay Shore Boulevard on the western shore of Irondequoit Bay, south of the 104 bridge. Those houses had relied on septic systems that would flood during periods of high water, allowing partially treated wastewater to flow into the bay.

In Sodus Point, a flood mitigation project along Lakestones Drive and the southern shore of Lake Ontario rebuilt a sanitary sewer main further back from the lakeshore, and stabilized the eroding shoreline with rock.

Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's business and development reporter. He has been covering Rochester since 2005, working most of that time as an investigative reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
