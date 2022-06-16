Flood mitigation projects completed by NYS in Irondequoit and Sodus Point

Two significant flood mitigation projects are now complete – one in the town of Irondequoit and the other in the Village of Sodus Point.

State officials on Wednesday touted the Irondequoit and Sodus Point projects as examples of the effectiveness of the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI.

The program works with communities along Lake Ontario to address flooding and other storm impacts. These two projects received a combined $2 million from the program.

In Irondequoit, a new sanitary sewer system connected more than 20 houses along Bay Shore Boulevard on the western shore of Irondequoit Bay, south of the 104 bridge. Those houses had relied on septic systems that would flood during periods of high water, allowing partially treated wastewater to flow into the bay.

In Sodus Point, a flood mitigation project along Lakestones Drive and the southern shore of Lake Ontario rebuilt a sanitary sewer main further back from the lakeshore, and stabilized the eroding shoreline with rock.