Rochester Police investigate homicide involving a 17-year-old on Sunday night

Rochester Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old male on Sunday night.

They were called to the intersection of William Warfield Drive and Robert Warfield Court near Upper Falls Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m.

Police say they found the teen suffering from at least one gunshot to the upper-body. Officers began lifesaving measures and the youth was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A short time later after arriving at Strong Memorial he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the initial investigation leads them to believe the 17-year-old was the intended target of the gunfire. He lived in the Harriet Tubman Estates apartment complex and was on his bike near a basketball hoop set up in the parking lot.

Police say there were several children playing basketball at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured.

There’s no word yet of any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

This was the 2nd homicide of the weekend in Rochester. A shooting death early Saturday took the life of a man in the East End. There have been 31 homicides so far this year in the city.

