Rochester Harborfest returns after 11-year hiatus

After an 11-year hiatus, the Rochester Harborfest is coming back to Charlotte.

City and county officials gathered at the historic Dentzel Carousel on Thursday to make the announcement that the event returns June 17-19.

Many events are planned for that weekend, including the return of the popular boat parade of lights.

County Executive Adam Bello said that Rochester is unique in being situated right on Lake Ontario and with great access to the water.

``To be able to really find a way to take advantage of that and bring our residents out for a good time and to celebrate the fact that it's summertime,” said Bello. “And it's okay to get back outside again. It's really something special."

Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said that the return of Harborfest coincides with two milestone anniversaries, the 200th year of the Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse and Monroe County's bicentennial.

The weekend activities will include a professional sand sculptor who will build a giant replica of the lighthouse constructed with 25 tons of sand.

``I always tell my fellow mayors across the country, you can brag about your sports teams and some of the other stuff you have,” said Evans. “But look at what we have, as it relates to water, and we're celebrating that here with harbor fest."

For a detailed schedule of events and offerings during Harborfest’s three-day celebration, visit https://ontariobeachentertainment.org, https://www.facebook.com/ontariobeachparkprogramcommittee, and https://cityofrochester.gov/harborfest