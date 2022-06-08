Photonics company to expand in Rochester, adding up to 100 jobs over 5 years

A Florida-based photonics company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Rochester and anticipates creating up to 100 new jobs over the next five years.

That announcement came Wednesday from Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said that Ocean Insight, a developer of spectroscopic systems, will expand its current manufacturing space at Village Gate.

Ocean Insight, which is headquartered in Orlando, will invest $1.8 million in the expansion. Empire State Development is providing up to $1 million in tax credits in exchange for the job creation commitment.

Monroe County, the City of Rochester, RG&E and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting the project.

The president and CEO for Ocean Insight, Michael Edwards, released a statement saying that the “deep technical resources” available in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region made it a good place for his company to expand.

Ocean Insight has equipment that can measure both light and color and is used in a wide variety of applications including medical imaging, food and agriculture and air and water analysis.

