Monroe County launches survey to get feedback on internet access

Monroe County officials are trying to get a better idea of internet needs. Officials are focusing on people who are living in low income and rural areas of the county.

County Executive Adam Bello, along with the county’s broadband advisory task force in partnership with Magellan Advisors, are asking residents to take part in a survey.

Bello notes that nearly one-fifth of city households and one-third of rural households in the county do not have access to high-speed internet.

There will be physical copies of this survey at local libraries, but officials recommend residents fill out the survey online with a computer directly plugged into their home or business router so that an internet speed test can be performed.

If a smart phone is your only option, the county asks that you connect to WiFi and not cellular data.

Bello hopes the survey will help identify barriers to quality internet access.

County Legislature president Sabrina LaMar said that access to high speed internet is especially important for students in low income areas who are disadvantaged when they can’t get high quality internet service.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. You can access the survey by clicking this link: Monroe County NY Broadband Internet Survey

