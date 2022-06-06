COVID-19 numbers continue to decline statewide

COVID-19 numbers continue to decline across New York state. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the statewide 7-day average case rate has declined over the last 20 days and is now at the lowest point since April 13.

The 7-day average hospitalization level also is declining. But Hochul cautioned that, “While numbers are heading in the right direction, we must remain vigilant against this virus and continue boosting our preparedness for any potential surges later this year," Hochul said. "I encourage all New Yorkers to make use of the tools we have available to us to keep each other safe and healthy.”

Monroe County has moved back into the ‘medium’ risk category for COVID-19, down from the ‘high risk’ level it had been at since late April, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC looks at factors such as the number of new COVID-19 cases and related hospital admissions.

With counties under medium risk, people who are at high risk for severe illness are advised to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

People who live in ‘high risk’ counties are advised to wear a mask indoors in public places.

Besides Monroe, other local counties now in the medium risk category include Livingston, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming. Ontario and Wayne counties are now classified in the low risk category.

Monroe County’s health department reported 85 new cases on Monday. In the Finger Lakes, there were 265 people hospitalized, with 30 in the ICU.

