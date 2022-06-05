16-year-old girl killed in double shooting on Emerson St.

Rochester Police are investigating two homicides that both happened on Saturday night. One of them took the life of a 16-year-old girl.

RPD says that incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers were on routine patrol when they heard multiple gunshots fired. As they arrived on the scene, a call came in for someone shot on Emerson St. on the west side.

Officers found a 16-year-old female who was shot in the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second victim, an 18-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body. She was taken to Strong Memorial with what are considered to be non-life threatening injuries.

RPD says the preliminary investigation shows the victims were attending an invitation-only birthday party being held at an Airbnb on Emerson St. for a 16-year-old female (not the victim). Multiple gunshots were fired, according to police, from a vacant lot across the street and several of the gunshots struck the two victims.

The other Saturday night homicide in Rochester was reported to police at about 8:00 p.m. on the northeast side near Siebert Place.

When RPD got there, they found the victim, 51-year-old Angel Alvalle of Rochester suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital shortly after he arrived there.

There is no word yet of any suspects in either crime..

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, Major Crimes at 585-428-7157 or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov

