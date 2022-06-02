© 2022 WXXI News
Employers are offering better pay, benefits and personal support to hire and keep home care aides

Published June 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Maggie Ornstein, 44, caresses her mother Janet's head after braiding her hair in their Queens home March 24 2022. Janet Ornstein, 77, suffered a cerebral aneurysm in 1996 when Maggie was 17 years-old and suffered cognitive impairment. As a result, she has required constant caregiving ever since. Maggie, who holds a Phd. and three masters degrees, has spent her entire adult life living with and caring for her mother.

The lack of home care aides is a crisis for the people and families who depend on them. With support from the Solutions Journalism Network, WXXI and other regional news outlets are covering possible solutions to the problem.

caregivers_tv-01__1_.jpg

These stories was produced through the New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations and universities dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about successful responses to social problems. The group is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network.

The collaborative’s first series, Invisible Army: Caregivers on the Front Lines, focuses on potential solutions to challenges facing caregivers of older adults.

