Employers are offering better pay, benefits and personal support to hire and keep home care aides

The lack of home care aides is a crisis for the people and families who depend on them. With support from the Solutions Journalism Network, WXXI and other regional news outlets are covering possible solutions to the problem.

Home care crisis leaves New Yorkers without aides and families face burnout Home care workers, who are often paid less than fast food workers and receive fewer benefits, are leaving the field because they can’t pay their bills.

How employer benefits can ease burden on people caring for elderly loved ones About one in six employees in the U.S. is balancing work and caring for a family member. Employers can help by providing short-term backup eldercare as an employee benefit, but only about 7% of employers do.

Long COVID survivors trapped in caregiver limbo as officials push for comprehensive support The unknowns surrounding long COVID-19, including the lack of treatments and barriers to accessing support programs, have left millions of Americans facing the illness trapped in limbo. Health officials say a comprehensive approach is needed.





Nursing homes can't find caregivers. Sending nursing assistants back to school could help Caregivers work long hours for low pay. To bring more people into the field, some facilities are offering training programs that allow employees to advance their careers and make more money.

These stories was produced through the New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations and universities dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about successful responses to social problems. The group is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network.

The collaborative’s first series, Invisible Army: Caregivers on the Front Lines, focuses on potential solutions to challenges facing caregivers of older adults.