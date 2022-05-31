Gas prices remain high, but lower taxes start this week

Gas will get a little cheaper in various locations around New York state this week.

It has to do with a change in taxes, which takes effect on Wednesday, June 1.

Gas prices are still very high; the AAA says in the Rochester area they are currently averaging about $4.89 a gallon, which is a jump of 58-cents-a-gallon over the last month, and more than a $1.80 a gallon higher from this time last year.

And those skyrocketing prices is the main reason New York state has decided to suspend 16-cents-per-gallon of its taxes through the end of the year.

Some counties are also capping the county sales tax on gasoline. In Monroe County that effectively saves drivers another 8-cents-a-gallon for a total reduction of 24-cents-a-gallon through the end of December.

Livingston County made a similar move, but not all counties are opting into this plan right now.

In terms of where gas prices go from here, the AAA says that’s due to the usual main elements like oil prices, demand and geopolitical factors.

The auto club says if oil prices remain elevated, drivers will likely continue to feel pain at the pump.

