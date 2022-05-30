Sacrifice and service honored at Rochester's Memorial Day parade

The City of Rochester had its Memorial Day Parade on Monday which is something it did not have the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

The parade began at the traditional downtown spot at East Ave. and Alexander St., then marched over to Main Street.

It was a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country but also a time to enjoy the good weather, and listen to and watch the various military and other marching bands that came down the street.

Among the spectators, Ushimika Williams, who was there with at least a couple of generations of family members including her daughter.

“She’s in Dancing Purple Diamonds and enjoying it and this is something we do as a family,” said Williams. “We haven’t did it since (the pandemic) and the last time was when my mother was here. So this is something we do as a family.”

Williams also said that she members of the military in her family and she wanted to pay her respects to those who serve.

That’s the way Scott Enter also talked about his reason for watching the parade. He is a 26-year U.S. Army veteran and he is a retired Lt. Colonel.

Enter said that more Americans these days seem to appreciate the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces, unlike a situation he remembers from decades ago.

“Oh, much more. When I used to go to Reserve meetings, a lot of guys used to change at the Reserve Center because they didn’t want to wear the uniforms around in public,” said Enter. “Much different time then, yeah, things have really changed.”

Enter said that you have to be appreciative of those who go to serve in the military, not knowing exactly what they’ll face. As he put it, “they write a blank check.”