Rochester Police investigate Sunday afternoon homicide

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide they say happened on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded for a report of a motor vehicle accident at about 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street.

RPD and the State Police arrived and found a vehicle crashed into a tree. They found that the driver and the only person inside the vehicle had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He is described as a man in his 40s and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet.

Authorities say that the preliminary investigation shows that the victim was driving north on Hudson Avenue near Roycroft Drive when someone in another vehicle fired multiple gunshots into the victim’s car, striking and killing him.

Police say that after being shot, the victim’s car careened off the road, traveled up the sidewalk for about a block, and came to rest against a tree.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Major Crimes at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This was the 26th homicide of the year in Rochester.