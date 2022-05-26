Gananda High School student charged with making terroristic threat

State Police have charged a Gananda High School student with a felony count of Making a Terroristic Threat. That’s after Troopers were notified on Wednesday of a social media post by a 17-year-old who posed with what appeared to be an assault weapon.

After troopers got the tip, which came from another student, State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Macedon Police met with school officials.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody off school grounds, and police say he was interviewed in the presence of a parent, and then charged with the felony.

State Police said this was an isolated incident, and they will release more information when it is available.

The Superintendent of Gananda Central Schools, Shawn Van Scoy, released a statement saying that the schools went into a ‘lockout’ situation on Wednesday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“We are no longer in a world where we can sit back on these threats or ignore them as jokes,” said Van Scoy in a statement to the community. He urged anyone in the district that is concerned about something that would impact safety to email their tip line in Gananda, SaySomething@gananda.org, or call 315-986-3521 to report suspicious activity.

Van Scoy said that there will be a community forum to talk about safety issues on Tuesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Ruben A. Cirillo High School.

