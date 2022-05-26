Amerks eliminated from the playoffs, losing in triple overtime to Laval

The Rochester Americans' first big playoff run in 18 years came to an end late Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. But the team didn't go down without a fight.

The Amerks couldn't solve the problem of goalie Cayden Primeau in their first two games in Laval, Quebec, but they came into game three back home looking like a different team in front of a near-sellout crowd of more than 10,000 fans.

The Amerks quickly took a 2-0 lead, but the persistent Rocket offense came back in the second period to dominate Amerks goalie Aaron Dell, hammering in four goals in under four minutes.

The Amerks offense came back in the third, as two Brett Murray goals helped Rochester to a 5-4 lead. The Rocket then scored on a power play with two minutes left in regulation, sending the game to a tie neither team could break through two full overtime periods.

It was after 11:30 p. m. by the time the third overtime started, the first time the Amerks have gone that long since the 1999 Calder Cup finals. A power play two minutes in gave the Rocket the opening they needed.

Former Amerk Jean-Sebastian Dea ended the game for the Rocket with a power-play goal.

The 6-5 win sends Laval to the Eastern Division finals, but the Amerks still earned a standing ovation from the fans who stayed for the full four-and-a-half hours, celebrating the team's best postseason showing since 2004.

