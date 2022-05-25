RPD says officers shoot at suspects after driver speeds toward them

Rochester Police are releasing more details about an officer-involved shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Dewey Avenue.

Interim Police Chief David Smith said that a citizen alerted them about two armed males in a vehicle.

When police found the car and began a traffic stop, Smith said the driver accelerated directly at officers twice, and three officers fired at the car, hitting the driver twice.

After a vehicle chase, the car crashed at Otis and Myrtle Streets, and the suspects were taken into custody.

Smith told reporters that this is the third time this month that someone has tried to harm police officers.

``This is what, the third in three weeks? Remington, Avenue D and now this,” said Smith. “Unfortunately this appears to be the cost of doing business trying to get these guns off the street."

Smith said that when taking the driver into custody, police gave him first aid.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The passenger had a hand injury but refused treatment. The officers were not injured.

The chief said a gun and some drugs were confiscated.

Smith said the suspects are known to police and their criminal records will be released when their names and charges are made public.