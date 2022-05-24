Brockport village making improvements for people biking on the Canalway Trail

The Village of Brockport has become a beloved stop for cyclists travelling along the Canalway Trail. Its location along the Erie Canal and local business district is one of several reasons why Parks and Trails New York selected the village as a pilot community for the Empire State Parks and Trails program.

The program helps communities along the Erie Canalway Trail develop infrastructure to benefit from the bicycle tourism market.

This week, the village hosts a two-day kickoff event. Representatives from Parks and Trails New York traveled to the village to begin a series of listening sessions and learn what residents want to see from the partnership.

Mayor Margay Blackman said residents seemed interested in learning more about the program. They had a great turnout during their first listening session on Monday.

“They talked about things they would like to see including better safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” Blackman said, and amenities: “More places to camp overnight for cyclists.”

Erica Schneider from Parks and Trails New York said that as biking community, Brockport already has a lot of strengths.

“I was biking along the Erie Canalway trail and I spent a night in Brockport, and I was blown away by the hospitality and the downtown,” Schnieder said. Parks and Trails New York is also working with businesses in the Village of Brockport to help them better serve bicyclists and get certified as “Bike Friendly.”

Schnieder said bicycle parking, good signage and employee knowledge of cycling routes are some of the things they look for when certifying businesses.

The second part of the kick off, a community bike ride, begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Brockport Welcome Center.