Tops to hold moment of silence at its stores on Saturday afternoon

Tops Markets is encouraging people to join in a collective moment of tribute and reflection at its stores on Saturday.

That moment of silence is being held a week after the mass shooting that killed 10 people, including shoppers and customers at a Tops in Buffalo, and injured three others.

The man accused of the massacre is white, most of the victims were Black, in what is being investigated as a hate crime.

The moment of silence will be held at all Tops stores on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Tops president John Persons said that, “The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation. We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward.”

He also thanked Tops employees at that Buffalo store who he said did everything they could to try and protect each other and their customers. Persons also thanked law enforcement and other first responders, community leaders and many others who he said have rallied on behalf those impacted by the mass shooting.