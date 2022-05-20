Massive police presence in Monroe County after initial report of possible 'active shooter'

Dozens of police from several area agencies including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, State Police, Rochester and Gates Police and other departments converged on an area near the Rochester Airport late Friday morning.

That was after what officials said was a report of “a possible active shooter” in the 1200 – 1300 block of Scottsville Road.

Just before 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Dept. said there is no evidence of an active shooter but that they were taking “every precaution” to thoroughly investigate the incident.

No injuries have been reported. Scottsville Road is closed between Paul Road and 390. Deputies said that multiple buildings were being searched and occupants were evacuated and police dogs were used to sweep the buildings also.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for further details.