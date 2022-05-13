PAB executive director placed on administrative leave

The Police Accountability Board in Rochester has placed its Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds on administrative leave.

On Friday, the PAB released this statement:

"As a matter of policy, the City of Rochester – including the Police Accountability Board – does not discuss ongoing employee-related complaints or investigations. It is important that these matters are fully vetted to ensure a fair and complete understanding of all relevant information and to be certain that employee confidentiality and trust are not compromised.”

The PAB said that its board and staff remain committed to the agency’s work and will continue to move forward in serving the Rochester community. No other details about the reasons for placing Dwyer Reynolds on leave were released.

Dwyer Reynolds became the PAB’s first executive director in the fall of 2020. Dwyer is a Rochester native and lawyer who previously co-led Yale Law School’s Environmental Protection Clinic.

The $5 million dollar PAB budget remains intact in the proposed city budget for the upcoming fiscal year released on Friday by Mayor Malik Evans

This story includes reporting by WXXI media partner, CITY Magazine.