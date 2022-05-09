WXXI Business Report: FLCC teams up with a local company on research into using mushrooms for food supplements
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Finger Lakes Community College teams up with Empire Medicinals to research using parts of mushrooms in food supplements.
- A new monthly index from Paychex shows continued strong growth in small business jobs and wages across the U.S., although the trends are moderating somewhat.
- And FIFCO USA, the parent company of Genesee Brewing, names a new CEO.