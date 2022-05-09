© 2022 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: FLCC teams up with a local company on research into using mushrooms for food supplements

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 9, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • Finger Lakes Community College teams up with Empire Medicinals to research using parts of mushrooms in food supplements.
  • A new monthly index from Paychex shows continued strong growth in small business jobs and wages across the U.S., although the trends are moderating somewhat.
  • And FIFCO USA, the parent company of Genesee Brewing, names a new CEO.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
