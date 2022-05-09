RPD makes arrest in Sunday's homicide on N. Plymouth Ave.

Rochester Police have made a quick arrest in the city’s 25th homicide of the year.

RPD says that on Sunday night, they picked up suspect Justin Singleton.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Lyell Avenue without incident, and charged in the shooting death of 46-year-old Jan Perez of the city.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday afternoon near 610 N. Plymouth Avenue. Officers were called there after getting several 911 calls about a man who had been shot.

RPD says the motive for the killing is connected to the illegal drug trade.

Singleton has been charged with Murder in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

Police say that Singleton is prohibited from legally possessing a weapon as a result of his prior four felony and two misdemeanor convictions.

Authorities say that Singleton was paroled and released from prison on April 15 after having seen sentenced to 3-and-a-half years in prison with 18 months post-release supervision.

