Rochester's Lilac Festival is back in bloom after 2 years of COVID restrictions

The 124th Rochester Lilac Festival seems to symbolize more than just spring and the beginning of outdoor events.

It feels like a reunion.

"After everything we've had to deal with for the last two years - all the shutdowns, all the isolation, and all the cancellations, it's really great to be back," said Monroe County Adam Bello as he kicked off the festival on Friday morning.

This year's theme is unity.

"It's really just being around people and being together again," Bello said.

A whole lot of people if estimates are right. Don Jeffries, CEO of Visit Rochester, is expecting 500,000 over eleven days.

"And a lot of those are from out of town," he said, "so the economic impact of this festival is terrific."

The Lilac Unity Parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7. Organizers say it's a big one, with 2,500 people and 20 marching bands.

The parade will begin at the corner of South Ave. and Science Parkway and end at Highland Ave. and Goodman St.

Immediately following the parade at noon, gospel singers from across the Rochester area will raise their voices in the Big Sing on the main stage.

45 food vendors are set up and live music is back this year. 80 bands will perform on the main stage.

Beth Adams / WXXI News Monroe County parks head horticulturalist Mark Quinn shows off a lilac shrub that is just starting to bloom at Highland Park. He expects the lilacs to reach their peak during the Lilac Festival, thanks to warm temperatures forecast for next week.

And the lilacs? They're right on schedule. County horticulturalist Mark Quinn said some are already blooming

"We're going to have some great, warm temperatures through next week," he explained. "I expect the peak to be during the festival this year. The hill is starting to purple up right now."

He suggests visiting the park in the early morning or late evening when the wind is typically not as strong and the fragrance from the blooms will be most notable.

One of Quinn's favorite spots to see the lilacs is near the pansy bed along Highland Ave.

"There's ones that I can find that were planted in 1892 down there. Oh yeah," he laughed, "the lilacs will last longer than we will."

Click on the audio link above to hear Quinn talk more about Rochester's favorite flower.

The Lilac Festival runs through this Sunday, May 8 and the following two weekends, Thursday through Sunday, May 12-15 and May 19-22. There's a free shuttle bus from Monroe Community College’s Brighton campus each Saturday and Sunday.

