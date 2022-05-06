Naval Park plans to reopen USS The Sullivans

The USS The Sullivans has been righted and is once again floating in Buffalo's Inner Harbor.

At a news conference Thursday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the emergency response phase is complete, and the maintenance and decontamination phase has started. The Coast Guard will also continue to work with the Naval Park to contain oil spills from the ship. Buffalo Fire, Buffalo Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security also have been assisting on scene.

The USS The Sullivans, named in memory of five brothers killed in action in World War II, is one of three decommissioned vessels that are centerpieces of the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park. Beginning in mid-April, pumpers were ejecting an estimated 12,000 to 13,000 gallons of water per minute from its hull, as damage control found in the fall was not completed.

Officials said Thursday they are now hoping to reopen The Sullivans in time for Memorial Day weekend.

For a closer look at the work involved in righting the decommissioned Fletcher-class destroyer, Park Director of Museum Collections Shane Stephenson posted this video April 29:

