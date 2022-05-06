Amerks use another 4-3 OT win to move on in the AHL playoffs

For the first time in 17 years, the Rochester Amerks have won a playoff series.

The Amerks swept the best-of-three series against the Belleville Senators with two overtime games, and identical scores in each, winning 4 to 3 in Rochester Wednesday and again by the same score in Belleville, Ontario on Friday night.

Brett Murray scored the winning goal 17 minutes into a high-energy overtime – and he did it in front of his whole family, who drove more than three hours across Ontario to root for him and for Rochester.

“You can see them out there they were trying so hard, every single one of them was trying so hard, it could have been any one of them, but the fact that it was Brett and I’m his mom, I’m thrilled and over the moon,” said Melody Murray.

Murray’s mother said that she’ll cross the border to cheer for her son again in the Amerks’ north division series against Utica.

It starts Tuesday, May 10, at Utica, with game 3 in Rochester next Sunday, May 15. Tickets for that game go on sale Monday.

