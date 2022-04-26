Wegmans to open first store on Long Island

Wegmans is getting ready to open its first store on Long Island. The Rochester-based company announced Monday that it will open a supermarket in Lake Grove, in Suffolk County.

The store will be located in a 28-acre DSW plaza.

A timeline for construction has not been determined yet.

This will be Wegmans’ latest entry into the New York metropolitan area, where it already has a couple of other stores.

It opened a store at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in 2019; the company announced last year it plans to open a store in Manhattan in Greenwich Village in 2023.

Not quite in the New York metro area, but in March, Wegmans announced it will open its first store in Connecticut, in Norwalk. There is no definite timeline there for construction.

Wegmans now operates 106 stores in seven states and has also announced plans for additional stores in Virginia and Delaware.