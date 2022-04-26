The Blue Light Project to increase awareness about antisemitism wraps up this week

In Brighton, an effort to combat antisemitism throughout the region, called the Blue Light Project wraps up Wednesday. That is also the day that Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day is being observed.

This initiative includes around 1,000 blue light bulbs that were distributed to Rochester-area community members since last December.

The idea has been to put them in a window, to help spark conversations among friends and neighbors, fostering compassion for Jewish community members and promoting awareness of antisemitism.

The Blue Light Project was organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester and the group, Brighton Stands Against Antisemitism.

Ben Rozin is with that Brighton organization, and he says antisemitism is all too common.

“A lot of people have experienced this on social media or in their communities. And we’ve been just hearing from the community that people are getting more concerned about antisemitism,” said Rozin. “So we wanted to shine a light on these developments, and unite our community, our very strong multi-ethnic community in Brighton, and actually the greater Rochester area.”

Jewish Federation Community Relations Director Monica Gebell added, “We hope that many of the conversations that were inspired by The Blue Light Project continue, and that this project helps neighbors to build bridges which result in genuine interaction with and understanding between one another.”

The light bulbs for the Blue Light Project were donated by Kovalsky-Carr Electric Supply company. That company was founded by Herb Gliden, who was a Holocaust survivor.

There will be a ceremony to mark Yom HaShoah on Wednesday night at Monroe Community College in Brighton from 7 – 9 p.m.

Area residents who have the blue light bulbs are asked to keep the lights turned on through the conclusion of the 7:00 p.m. candle lighting ceremony and keynote address taking place at MCC.

