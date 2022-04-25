© 2022 WXXI News
RIT puts COVID-19 booster requirement on hold

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
RIT says that it has put its requirement for students and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot on hold.

The university says it suspended that requirement in response to low COVID-19 hospitalization rates in this region and in New York state overall. RIT says that while the latest variant is highly contagious, most fully vaccinated people who have been infected with COVID-19 are not experiencing severe illness or requiring hospitalization.

But RIT does say that the booster requirement may be reinstituted in the future based on guidance from public health experts, increased severe illness or other factors.

The University of Rochester put its requirement about a COVID-19 booster on hold earlier this month.

