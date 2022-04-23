© 2022 WXXI News
10-year-old girl injured after shots fired into a Rochester house

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 23, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT
Rochester Police say that a 10-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries when gunshots were fired into a house on the northeast side of the city early Saturday.

It happened in the 200 block of Moulson Street. Officers say the girl was inside the house when it was struck multiple times by gunfire just before 2:00 a.m.

The girl was shot at least once in the upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects yet and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.

Randy Gorbman
