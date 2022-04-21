© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

Part of a building facade falls down on Chestnut St. in Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman,
Max Schulte
Published April 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
The Rochester Fire Department responded to the former Richford Hotel at 65-67 Chestnut St. Thursday after strong wind blew the façade off the building. The building has been empty for several years.

A portion of Chestnut Street in downtown Rochester had to be shut down Thursday afternoon after parts of the façade of an old building came down.

It was a windy day, which may not have helped things. Parts of the façade were peeling off the side of a long-vacant building at 65-67 Chestnut Street near Elm St. Streets in that area were closed for safety reasons, since some parts of the façade landed on the sidewalk below.

That early 1900s building, the former Richford Hotel, has been a building developers have eyed for some time, looking at various plans for renovating it.

Lou Giardino, a Rochester native now living in Arizona, who is still involved in development in the city, has been trying to get investors together to redevelop the Chestnut St. building.

He originally wanted to turn that 9-story building into a hotel, but he said those plans were put on hold with the impact of the pandemic.

Giardino has been trying to get a group together to buy the building from a development company called Midtown Reborn.

He said any project like this will have challenges, and he will still pursue a plan to purchase it, and maybe turn it into some sort of a hybrid situation, with spacing for living, working and learning.

For now though, city officials are working on plans to make that building and the surrounding streets safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs.
Max Schulte
Max Schulte is responsible for creating video and photo elements for WXXI News and its digital spaces.
