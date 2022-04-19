Masks optional now in many public transportation venues

A decision by a federal judge in Florida this week to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation has resulted in some changes.

But they aren’t necessarily consistent across various localities and transit systems.

That court decision has given airports, airlines, mass transit and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely.

Major airlines were among the first to update their rules after the court ruling, with several airlines saying masks would no longer be required on domestic flights.

At the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, you no longer need to wear a mask. But officials say individual airlines do reserve the right to require them aboard their planes.

The RTS bus system in Rochester says that based on the CDC and Transportation Security Administration lifting the mask mandate for public transit, RTS is making masks optional for customers and employees on all RTS vehicles and all of its facilities.

RTS will continue making masks available at its buildings including the Transit Center.

Amtrak also said it was making masks optional and Uber and Lyft said that masks will now be optional.

While masks are no longer required in various transportation settings, the CDC still recommends people wear masks when using public transportation.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.

