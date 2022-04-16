RPD continues to look for suspects in latest homicide

Rochester Police continue to look for suspects in the city’s latest homicide. This one happened on Friday afternoon. Initially, officers responded to a call about someone shot at 379 Lake Avenue.

When they got there, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is said to be in critical but stable condition.

While RPD was on Lake Ave. Friday afternoon, they were told about another individual who may have been shot at 15 Phelps Ave. When police got there they found a male who had died.

The names of both men are not being released fight now, but police say both are city residents.

Friday's shooting death was the 20th homicide so far this year in Rochester.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers @ 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.