NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been arrested and will be charged with the federal crimes of bribery and conspiracy in connection with a scheme involving phony campaign donations during his 2021 run for New York City Comptroller.

Benjamin, who was scheduled to appear in federal district court later Tuesday, is accused of conspiring with a Harlem real estate investor and former close associate, Gerry Migdol, to falsely inflate donations during the campaign. The phony donations were allegedly used to gain tens of thousands of dollars from the city’s public matching fund for candidates for office.

Migdol was arrested last November.

The indictment comes just seven months after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over multiple scandals. Benjamin will likely face pressure to resign from office as well.

His name, though, will remain on the ballot as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s running mate. He was voted the Democratic Party’s designee at the convention in February, and cannot be removed from the ballot unless he leaves the state, runs for another office or is deceased.

Benjamin faces two primary challengers. Diana Reyna, a former New York City Council member, is the running mate of Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi. Ana Maria Archila is seeking the post, alongside New York City Public Advocate and gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams.

Hochul and her press office did not have an immediate comment.