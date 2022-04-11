Monroe County officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing at an alarming rate

A recent trend for COVID-19 numbers in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes region is raising concerns for county officials.

The numbers released on Monday show another substantial increase in the number of new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County, with 3,183 cases reported over the last week. That’s about 1,100 more than the previous week.

The 7-day rolling average of news cases is up as well, rising to 455 new cases per day in the county, compared to 297 per day a week ago.

But what is of greater concern to both County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Doctor Michael Mendoza, is that COVID-related hospitalizations are beginning to rise in the Finger Lakes region.

They note that on Monday, the Finger Lakes reported a 36% increase in hospitalizations over the last week; there were 166 patients admitted for COVID, compared to 122 the previous week.

Both county officials call this "a concerning trend." They do note that the vast majority of people currently infected with COVID-19 are not experiencing severe illness, but say the BA.2 variant is proving to be dangerous to some people.

The two officials also say that anyone at higher risk of several complications from COVID should maintain physical distancing as much as possible, and wear an N95 or KN95 mask when in indoor, public settings.

They also advise that anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot should get one as soon as possible.